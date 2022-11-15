Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 806 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. 82,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

