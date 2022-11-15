Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently:
- 11/8/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $124.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $216.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00.
- 11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Expedia Group Stock Performance
EXPE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. 102,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
