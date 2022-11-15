Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently:

11/8/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $124.00.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $216.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00.

11/4/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00.

10/28/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. 102,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 712,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

