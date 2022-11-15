Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/7/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.
Delek US Price Performance
DK traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.
Institutional Trading of Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
