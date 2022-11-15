Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Delek US was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Delek US had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

DK traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

