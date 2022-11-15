Wedbush Trims Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Target Price to $4.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Atreca Price Performance

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Atreca

Institutional Trading of Atreca

In other Atreca news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,986 shares of company stock valued at $62,275. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Atreca by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

