Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

