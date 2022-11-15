Warburg Research Reiterates €46.50 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.58) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($52.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €39.35 ($40.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.38. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

