Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 5,981.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 598,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextNav alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NextNav Trading Down 7.8 %

About NextNav

NASDAQ NN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,899. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.