Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 5,981.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 598,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NextNav Trading Down 7.8 %
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.