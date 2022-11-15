Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000.

Acri Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACACU remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Acri Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

