Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

EVGR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

