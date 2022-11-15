Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,500,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

