Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on December 2nd

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3601 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

