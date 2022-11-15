Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Given New $6.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at $2.66 on Monday. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wag! Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,302,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

