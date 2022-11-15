Vyant Bio (VYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Vyant Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Vyant Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,703. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.