VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.92 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $114.92 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,200,620,283,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,888,267,312,326 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

