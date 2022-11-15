VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.30 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $119.30 million and $1.31 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,211,928,316,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,900,520,352,461 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

