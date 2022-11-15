Vulcan Forged PYR Market Cap Reaches $71.87 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $71.87 million and $12.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00017764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243968 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.98891286 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,484,161.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.