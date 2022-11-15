Vow Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Vow has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $124.84 million and approximately $541,127.76 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

