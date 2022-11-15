Volex plc (VLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 280 ($3.29) on Tuesday. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 209 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.04. The company has a market capitalization of £445.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,747.61.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.34), for a total value of £35,127.96 ($41,278.45).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

