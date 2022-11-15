Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

VISL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 688,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Shares of Vislink Technologies are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

