Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

VMAR stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.