Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 822,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 57,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 11.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 418,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 344,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. The company has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

