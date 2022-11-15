Vicus Capital Purchases 230 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.