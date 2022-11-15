Vicus Capital Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

