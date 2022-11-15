Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

VSAT stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viasat by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,557,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

