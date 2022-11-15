Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.
Viasat Stock Up 5.3 %
VSAT stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $54.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.