Vestor Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

GS stock opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,958 shares of company stock valued at $21,039,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.