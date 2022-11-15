Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

