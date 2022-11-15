Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 756,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 586.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $9,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

