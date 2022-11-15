Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.
Vericel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 756,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
