Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.88 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $790,211.69 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00346063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00122350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00775975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00621154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00234464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,064,788 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

