Verge One Day Volume Hits $2.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Verge has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,796.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00346281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00121351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00763008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00616213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00232629 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,074,525 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

