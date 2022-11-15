VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $160.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,099.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 281,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.