Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,325.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 919,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $46.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

