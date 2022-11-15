Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $45.24 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.