Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $39.82 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 199,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

