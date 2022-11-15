Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $34.60 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $34,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.38. 31,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.