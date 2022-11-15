Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

