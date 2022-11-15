Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 17,902 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 62,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

