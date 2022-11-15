Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 27,731 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. 47,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,857. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

