Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

