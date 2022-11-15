Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.05. 1,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $238.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.