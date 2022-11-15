Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,521. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54.

