Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

