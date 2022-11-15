Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

