Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

