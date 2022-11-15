Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 351,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,316,701 shares.The stock last traded at $50.83 and had previously closed at $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

