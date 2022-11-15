VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 433% compared to the average daily volume of 630 call options.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

