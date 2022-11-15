VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 433% compared to the average daily volume of 630 call options.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
PPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
