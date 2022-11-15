Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 61,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,625,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 148,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.