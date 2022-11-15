Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $96,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. 34,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

