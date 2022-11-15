Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $8.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

