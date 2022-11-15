Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.53 million and approximately $10,999.26 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

