Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0944 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

